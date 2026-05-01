

US Set To Close Gaza Coordination Center Amid Growing Setbacks To Trump Plan

•⁠ ⁠Reuters reports the U.S. is preparing to shut down the Civil Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) in southern Israel, which was created to monitor the Gaza ceasefire and help coordinate aid deliveries.

•⁠ ⁠The move comes as Trump’s Gaza plan faces mounting challenges, with continued Israeli operations and Hamas refusing to disarm since the ceasefire tied to the October 7 massacre.

•⁠ ⁠Officials say the centre’s role will be transferred to a planned international stabilization force for Gaza, though that effort has struggled to take shape, with only limited countries committing personnel and none to security roles.

•⁠ ⁠Diplomats say the CMCC lacked the authority to enforce the ceasefire or ensure aid distribution, underscoring broader difficulties in managing the truce and humanitarian operations on the ground.