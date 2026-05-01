Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

US Set To Close Gaza Coordination Center Amid Growing Setbacks To Trump Plan


US Set To Close Gaza Coordination Center Amid Growing Setbacks To Trump Plan

•⁠ ⁠Reuters reports the U.S. is preparing to shut down the Civil Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) in southern Israel, which was created to monitor the Gaza ceasefire and help coordinate aid deliveries.

•⁠ ⁠The move comes as Trump’s Gaza plan faces mounting challenges, with continued Israeli operations and Hamas refusing to disarm since the ceasefire tied to the October 7 massacre.

•⁠ ⁠Officials say the centre’s role will be transferred to a planned international stabilization force for Gaza, though that effort has struggled to take shape, with only limited countries committing personnel and none to security roles.

•⁠ ⁠Diplomats say the CMCC lacked the authority to enforce the ceasefire or ensure aid distribution, underscoring broader difficulties in managing the truce and humanitarian operations on the ground.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WAR PREPARATIONS: Israel on High Alert as Trump Reportedly Weighs Renewed Strikes on Iran

🚨 MERON CANCELLED: Israel Cancels Meron Lag BaOmer Hilula For First Time In Modern History

WHY WAS HE FREE? Golders Green Terrorist Previously Stabbed Policeman, Was Referred To Counterterrorism Program

Chuck “Shomer Yishmoel” Schumer Endorses Senate Candidate With Nazi “Totenkopf” Tattoo

🚨Major Fire Erupts at Mesivta Yeshiva CZNV Building in Stamford Hill, London [VIDEOS]

Inquiry Reveals: Sydney Cops Were Warned Ahead Of Massacre, Chose Not To Act

Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

“NON-STOP FIRE:” 12 IDF Soldiers Injured After Hezbollah Drone Hits Vehicle

After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office