CNN: Israeli Air Defense in UAE Intercepts Iranian Missile as Regional Maritime Incidents Escalate



CNN reports that an Israeli air defense system deployed to the UAE intercepted an incoming Iranian missile on Monday, after Israel quietly sent an Iron Dome system and personnel to the country at the start of the war.

At the same time, the UAE is again actively intercepting Iranian missile and drone threats, as tensions escalate across the region.

Separately, maritime incidents were reported off the UAE coast, including a tanker hit by projectiles north of Fujairah with all crew safe and no environmental damage reported, along with additional vessel fires near Dubai and Mina Saqr, with the causes not immediately clear.