Two Texans on Cruise Ship Linked to Hantavirus Outbreak Return to U.S., Show No Symptoms



BREAKING: Two Texas residents were among the passengers aboard the MV Hondius, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Department. Officials said the pair left the ship and returned to the United States before the deadly hantavirus outbreak was identified.

The individuals report no symptoms and say they did not have contact with anyone who was ill while on board. They are now self-monitoring with daily temperature checks and have agreed to contact public health officials if any signs of illness develop.