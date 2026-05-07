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MORE HATE IN LONDON: Suspect Arrested After Antisemitic Threats Against Jewish Passengers on London Bus

A suspect was arrested after a frightening antisemitic hate crime incident at a bus stop in Hackney on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect threatened Jewish passengers on a bus while shouting vile antisemitic abuse, including references to Hitler and gas chambers. He also allegedly threatened to kill Jewish children and claimed to have a knife.

The bus driver is being praised for stopping the bus and activating the emergency alarm, while members of the public also stepped in to help.

Shomrim volunteers responded quickly and detained the suspect, who was later arrested by Metropolitan Police officers.

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