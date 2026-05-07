Trump Says EU Agrees Iran Must Never Obtain Nuclear Weapons Amid Trade Talks



President Trump says he spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and that the two agreed Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, saying a regime that kills its own people cannot be allowed to possess a bomb capable of killing millions.

Trump also said he warned the European Union to fulfill its side of the trade deal reached in Turnberry, Scotland, including reducing tariffs to zero, and said he agreed to delay raising tariffs on European goods until the United States’ 250th birthday.