Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BREAKING: Boulder Firebombing Attacker Sentenced to Life for Deadly Antisemitic Terror Attack


Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man behind last year’s antisemitic firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to 101 charges, including murder.

Prosecutors said Soliman hurled Molotov cocktails at a “Run for Their Lives” gathering calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, killing 82-year-old Karen Diamond and wounding more than a dozen others. During Thursday’s hearing, victims and family members described lasting trauma from the attack, while the judge told Soliman his actions were “acts of terror” targeting the Jewish community.

Soliman, an Egyptian national who entered the U.S. in 2022, said in court that he regretted the attack and deserved the death penalty. He still faces separate federal hate crimes charges that could carry a death sentence.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Terrorist Who Firebombed Pro-Hostages Rally, Murdering Elderly Jewish Woman, Gets Life In Prison

🚨RISING TENSIONS: Iran Threatens UAE After Reported Explosions Near Strategic Ports

Satellite Imagery Reveals Iranian Damage to US Military Sites Was Far Worse Than Admitted

Israeli Health Ministry Denies Report Of New Hantavirus Case Amid Fears Of New Pandemic

“WE WILL KILL YOU”: President Trump Unveils Counterterrorism Strategy Targeting Five Major Jihadi Groups

Son of Senior Hamas Leader Khalil Al-Hayya Killed in Gaza Strike, IDF Says He Wasn’t Target

Peleg Yerushalmi Protesters Clash With Police In Jerusalem, Water Cannons Deployed [VIDEOS]

IDF Failure Exposed: Document Warned Of Drone Threat A Year Ago

🚨High Alert In Northern Israel Following Elimination Of Radwan Force Commander

THIRD ARREST: Suspect Taken Into Custody In Attempted Firebombing of U.K. Reform Synagogue