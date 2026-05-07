BREAKING: Boulder Firebombing Attacker Sentenced to Life for Deadly Antisemitic Terror Attack



Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the man behind last year’s antisemitic firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado, was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to 101 charges, including murder.

Prosecutors said Soliman hurled Molotov cocktails at a “Run for Their Lives” gathering calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas, killing 82-year-old Karen Diamond and wounding more than a dozen others. During Thursday’s hearing, victims and family members described lasting trauma from the attack, while the judge told Soliman his actions were “acts of terror” targeting the Jewish community.

Soliman, an Egyptian national who entered the U.S. in 2022, said in court that he regretted the attack and deserved the death penalty. He still faces separate federal hate crimes charges that could carry a death sentence.