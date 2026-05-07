Tennessee GOP Approves New Congressional Map Creating Potential 9-0 Republican Split

Tennessee Republicans passed a new congressional map splitting up the state’s only majority-Black district following last week’s Supreme Court redistricting ruling.

•⁠ ⁠The Memphis-based district will be divided into three districts, creating a congressional map that leans 9-0 Republican instead of the current 8-1 split.

•⁠ ⁠The vote sparked loud protests inside the Tennessee Capitol, with Democratic lawmakers accusing Republicans of racial gerrymandering.

•⁠ ⁠Tennessee is now the ninth state to approve a new congressional map ahead of the midterms as more Republican-led states consider redistricting changes.