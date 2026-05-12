Hamas Blocks UAE-Funded Rafah Project, Forcing Contractors to Turn Back, Report Says

Hamas prevented Palestinian contractors from participating in work tied to the new UAE-funded Palestinian city planned in Rafah, according to Kan News.

Contractors who were scheduled to arrive last week at an Israeli-controlled area in coordination with the IDF and American officials were reportedly threatened at gunpoint by Hamas terrorists and forced to turn back.

Israeli security officials reportedly described the incident as the first time Hamas actively blocked an initiative coordinated with U.S. officials, warning that “we are approaching a renewal of fighting in Gaza.”