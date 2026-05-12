Iran Hangs Man For “Collaborating With US Intelligence And The Mossad” During War

Iran announced on Monday that it had hanged Erfan Shakourzadeh, a 29-year-old man convicted of spying for Israel and the United States. The execution comes amidst a wave of similar punishments meted out by the Iranian regime since the start of its war with the two countries in late February.

According to Iran’s judiciary website Mizan Online, Shakourzadeh was hanged for “collaborating with the US intelligence service and the Mossad spy service.” The website did not specify the date of his arrest or execution, but noted that he had been employed at an Iranian scientific organization involved in the country’s satellite program.

Iran has long faced accusations from Western nations that its satellite program is a front for advancing ballistic missile capabilities. Mizan claimed that Shakourzadeh had “knowingly and willingly” passed classified information to the CIA and Mossad.

However, the Iran Human Rights Society, a Norway-based watchdog group, alleges that Shakourzadeh, an aerospace engineering graduate, was arrested in 2025 and coerced into confessing.

The uptick in executions, particularly in cases related to alleged espionage or security offenses, coincides with the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US that began in February. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 8th. Just last week, Iran executed three men convicted of involvement in the anti-government protests that swept the nation in December and January.

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