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Iran Oil Shipments From Kharg Island Reportedly Stall Amid Tanker Backlog and U.S. Pressure


Oil shipments from Iran’s Kharg Island have reportedly halted for several days, marking the longest stretch without tanker activity since the war began.

•⁠ ⁠No ocean-going oil tankers were reportedly seen at the terminal on May 8, 9, or 11, while satellite images showed Iran increasingly using tankers as floating storage.

•⁠ ⁠Large crude carriers have reportedly been piling up near Kharg Island as U.S. naval actions continue restricting ships from leaving the Persian Gulf.

•⁠ ⁠Iran could face deeper production cuts if storage capacity fills up, while the Trump administration has argued Tehran may eventually be forced to shut down oil wells.

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