Rand Paul’s Son Accused of Antisemitic Drunken Confrontation on Capitol Hill



RAND PAUL’S SON ERUPTS IN ANTISEMITIC DRUNKEN TIRADE ON CAPITOL HILL

•⁠ ⁠William Paul, the son of Sen. Rand Paul, allegedly confronted Rep. Mike Lawler at a Capitol Hill bar and blamed “the Jews” if Rep. Thomas Massie loses his Republican primary race.

•⁠ ⁠According to eyewitness reporting from NOTUS, Paul falsely assumed Lawler was Jewish, apologized for “calling you a Jew,” and then continued accusing Jews of putting Israel’s interests ahead of America’s.

•⁠ ⁠Paul also reportedly attacked Jewish GOP megadonor Paul Singer, claimed Lawler should “watch more Tucker Carlson,” and said Massie and Rand Paul were among the only lawmakers who truly care about the United States.

•⁠ ⁠The confrontation escalated after Lawler accused Paul of hating Jews, with William Paul allegedly shoving his finger in the congressman’s face, and later admitting: “I’m just really drunk.”