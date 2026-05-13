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Trump Gaza Board Prepares 15-Point Peace Plan, Includes Hamas Disarmament Proposal Options


The Trump administration’s Board of Peace for Gaza is reportedly preparing a 15-point plan aimed at advancing peace in Gaza and disarming Hamas, Bloomberg reports.

•⁠ ⁠According to the report, two versions of the proposal are currently under discussion, with one allowing Hamas a future political role if it commits to peace and disarms.

•⁠ ⁠Board of Peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov said the disarmament of Hamas is “not negotiable,” calling it a requirement for Gaza’s reconstruction and rehabilitation process.

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