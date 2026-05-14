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ANOTHER NYC CASH GRAB: NY Lawmakers Reportedly Eye New Tax on $1M+ Cash Home Purchases in NYC Amid Budget Talks


According to a report in Bloomberg, New York lawmakers are planning a new tax targeting New York City homes purchased entirely in cash for $1 million or more as part of ongoing state budget negotiations.

•⁠ ⁠The proposed levy is expected to raise about $160 million to help plug the city’s growing budget hole. The measure would specifically target cash purchases of high-end NYC properties.

•⁠ ⁠Governor Hochul’s office said she reached a “general agreement” with state lawmakers on many major elements of the FY2027 budget, adding that final budget bills will include additional details.

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