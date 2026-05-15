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IDF Chief Eyal Zamir Secretly Visited UAE During War Amid Rising Regional Tensions


IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir secretly visited the United Arab Emirates during the war, leading a security delegation and holding meetings in the Gulf state.

•⁠ ⁠Zamir becomes the latest senior Israeli official reported to have visited the UAE during the conflict, following trips by Prime Minister Netanyahu (which the UAE denies) Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief David Zini.

•⁠ ⁠Separately, the UAE announced it will accelerate work on its West-East oil pipeline project, a route designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz and preserve exports amid regional tensions.

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