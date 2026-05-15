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Herzog Cancels New York Trip, Office Denies Report Linking Move to Netanyahu Pardon Pressure


Israeli President Isaac Herzog canceled a planned trip to New York next week, officially citing his heavy travel schedule and the broader regional situation.

•⁠ ⁠However, a report claims the real reason was concern that President Trump could pressure Herzog to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

•⁠ ⁠Herzog had been expected to attend the annual Jewish Theological Seminary gala, where he was set to receive an award.

•⁠ ⁠Herzog’s office strongly denied the claim, calling it “fake news” and insisting the cancellation was unrelated to Netanyahu’s legal situation.

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