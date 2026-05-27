Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Google Engineer Accused of Using Secret Company Data to Make $1.2 Million on Polymarket Bets


A Google engineer has been accused of using confidential internal company data to make roughly $1.2 million betting on Polymarket, according to a newly unsealed federal complaint.

•⁠ ⁠Prosecutors allege Michele Spagnuolo used nonpublic Google search trend data to place large bets under the username “AlphaRaccoon.”

•⁠ ⁠Authorities say he knew certain outcomes before the public due to his access to internal Google data and later attempted to conceal the profits.

•⁠ ⁠Spagnuolo was arrested in New York on fraud and money laundering charges before being released on a $2.25 million bond. Google says he has been placed on leave.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“NEGOTIATING ON FUMES”: Trump Warns U.S. May Have To “Finish the Job” In Iran As Talks Wobble

FAKE NEWS: White House Says Iranian “Draft MOU” Is Fake, Calls State Media Claims “Fabrication”

GAFNI ORDERS POLICE BOYCOTT; Lapid Slams Degel HaTorah For ‘Calling For Anarchy’

MAMDANI MAD: New York State Lawmakers Defy NYC Mayor, Approve 50-Foot Buffer Zone Outside Shuls

For The First Time: Hezbollah Explosive Drone Intercepted With Frangible Bullets

Eichler’s Daycare Law Passes, Bypassing AG’s Decree Against Chareidi Children & Mothers

Massive Fire At Largest Kosher Market In Golders Green; Police Say Non Suspicious [VIDEOS]

STORMY NIGHT: 3 Yeshiva Bochurim Arrested; Protesters Dispersed With Stun Grenades

“Sent To Meet His Partners In Depths Of Hell:” IDF Confirms Elimination Of Mohammed Odeh

WON’T BE MISSED: Texas Democrat Who Vowed to Imprison “American Zionists” Loses Primary Runoff