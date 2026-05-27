Google Engineer Accused of Using Secret Company Data to Make $1.2 Million on Polymarket Bets



A Google engineer has been accused of using confidential internal company data to make roughly $1.2 million betting on Polymarket, according to a newly unsealed federal complaint.

•⁠ ⁠Prosecutors allege Michele Spagnuolo used nonpublic Google search trend data to place large bets under the username “AlphaRaccoon.”

•⁠ ⁠Authorities say he knew certain outcomes before the public due to his access to internal Google data and later attempted to conceal the profits.

•⁠ ⁠Spagnuolo was arrested in New York on fraud and money laundering charges before being released on a $2.25 million bond. Google says he has been placed on leave.