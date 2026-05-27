Mamdani Approves 12-Hour NYPD Shifts During World Cup Amid Heightened Security Concerns



NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani agreed to place most NYPD officers on 12-hour shifts for at least one week during the World Cup this summer.

•⁠ ⁠The deployments are expected to run from July 1 through July 7 as New York prepares for the World Cup, July 4th events, and other large-scale gatherings.

•⁠ ⁠Mamdani previously called for reducing NYPD overtime spending, but the new deployment plan could reportedly add more than $20 million in additional police overtime costs.

•⁠ ⁠NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch cited security concerns tied to the World Cup, large crowds, and heightened international threats, including the war involving Iran.