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Mamdani Approves 12-Hour NYPD Shifts During World Cup Amid Heightened Security Concerns


NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani agreed to place most NYPD officers on 12-hour shifts for at least one week during the World Cup this summer.

•⁠ ⁠The deployments are expected to run from July 1 through July 7 as New York prepares for the World Cup, July 4th events, and other large-scale gatherings.

•⁠ ⁠Mamdani previously called for reducing NYPD overtime spending, but the new deployment plan could reportedly add more than $20 million in additional police overtime costs.

•⁠ ⁠NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch cited security concerns tied to the World Cup, large crowds, and heightened international threats, including the war involving Iran.

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