Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Canada Enters Technical Recession as Economy Contracts for Second Straight Quarter


Canada has entered a technical recession for the first time since 2020 after its economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter.

•⁠ ⁠Canada’s GDP shrank 0.1% in the first quarter, following a revised 1% contraction in the previous quarter. Economists had been expecting growth during the period.

•⁠ ⁠The weaker-than-expected data comes as U.S. tariffs continue to weigh on parts of the Canadian economy, with exports of passenger vehicles and light trucks declining.

•⁠ ⁠The Canadian dollar fell following the report, while business investment posted a fifth consecutive quarterly decline and final domestic demand also weakened.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

INSANE FOOTAGE: NYPD Says Men Emerging From Flatbush Sewer Were Searching For Gold And Jewelry

🚨TRUMP LAYS DOWN TERMS: Iran Must Give Up Nuclear Ambitions, Open Hormuz, And Destroy Uranium Stockpile

ARRESTS SPARK OUTRAGE: Belz Threatens Police Boycott As Draft-Evasion Arrests Ignite Chareidi Fury

BD”E: Harav Yitzchak Alster Zt”l, Distinguished Talmid Of Rav Hutner, Founder Of Torah Institutions, And Composer Of Beloved Niggunim

MAJOR TEST FOR NATO: Russian Drone Strikes Romanian Apartment Building, Injures Two

DEADLY PROBLEM: IDF Believes Hamas Has the Same Fiber-Optic Drones Killing Soldiers In The North

“Paper Tiger”: Saudi Analyst Says Trump’s Refusal To Overthrow Iran Regime Has Destroyed US Credibility

Man Arrested After Building Auschwitz Gate Replica Outside German Tax Office

GROUND OFFENSIVE CONTINUES: IDF Chief Says Troops Advancing In Southern Lebanon, Hezbollah Suffers ‘Unprecedented’ Losses

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Midflight Hatzolah And Doctor Intervention Leads To Jewish Baby’s Safe Birth In Italy