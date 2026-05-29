Canada Enters Technical Recession as Economy Contracts for Second Straight Quarter



Canada has entered a technical recession for the first time since 2020 after its economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter.

•⁠ ⁠Canada’s GDP shrank 0.1% in the first quarter, following a revised 1% contraction in the previous quarter. Economists had been expecting growth during the period.

•⁠ ⁠The weaker-than-expected data comes as U.S. tariffs continue to weigh on parts of the Canadian economy, with exports of passenger vehicles and light trucks declining.

•⁠ ⁠The Canadian dollar fell following the report, while business investment posted a fifth consecutive quarterly decline and final domestic demand also weakened.