Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

5 Killed, Dozens Injured in Fiery I-95 Bus Crash in Virginia

Five people were killed and 34 others injured after a bus crashed into six vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia early Friday morning.

•⁠ ⁠Authorities said traffic had slowed for a work zone when the bus failed to slow down and struck the vehicles.

•⁠ ⁠Thirty-four people were transported to hospitals, including three who suffered critical injuries.

•⁠ ⁠The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 and caused major traffic delays. Charges are pending, according to police.

One Response

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨TRUMP LAYS DOWN TERMS: Iran Must Give Up Nuclear Ambitions, Open Hormuz, And Destroy Uranium Stockpile

ARRESTS SPARK OUTRAGE: Belz Threatens Police Boycott As Draft-Evasion Arrests Ignite Chareidi Fury

BD”E: Harav Yitzchak Alster Zt”l, Distinguished Talmid Of Rav Hutner, Founder Of Torah Institutions, And Composer Of Beloved Niggunim

MAJOR TEST FOR NATO: Russian Drone Strikes Romanian Apartment Building, Injures Two

DEADLY PROBLEM: IDF Believes Hamas Has the Same Fiber-Optic Drones Killing Soldiers In The North

“Paper Tiger”: Saudi Analyst Says Trump’s Refusal To Overthrow Iran Regime Has Destroyed US Credibility

Man Arrested After Building Auschwitz Gate Replica Outside German Tax Office

GROUND OFFENSIVE CONTINUES: IDF Chief Says Troops Advancing In Southern Lebanon, Hezbollah Suffers ‘Unprecedented’ Losses

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Midflight Hatzolah And Doctor Intervention Leads To Jewish Baby’s Safe Birth In Italy

MAJOR MISTAKE: IDF Troops Opened Fire On Civilian Airliner Near Ben Gurion Flight Path