5 Killed, Dozens Injured in Fiery I-95 Bus Crash in Virginia

Five people were killed and 34 others injured after a bus crashed into six vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia early Friday morning.

•⁠ ⁠Authorities said traffic had slowed for a work zone when the bus failed to slow down and struck the vehicles.

•⁠ ⁠Thirty-four people were transported to hospitals, including three who suffered critical injuries.

•⁠ ⁠The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-95 and caused major traffic delays. Charges are pending, according to police.