Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s $1.8B “Anti-Weaponization” Fund



BREAKING: A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from moving forward with plans to create a nearly $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund.

•⁠ ⁠The fund is intended to compensate individuals the administration says were wrongly targeted by the Biden administration.

•⁠ ⁠The order bars the administration from transferring money to the fund, reviewing claims, or distributing any payments while the case proceeds.

•⁠ ⁠U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema scheduled a June 12 hearing to consider whether to extend the pause as a coalition challenging the fund seeks a longer-lasting block.