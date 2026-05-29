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Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s $1.8B “Anti-Weaponization” Fund


BREAKING: A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from moving forward with plans to create a nearly $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund.

•⁠ ⁠The fund is intended to compensate individuals the administration says were wrongly targeted by the Biden administration.

•⁠ ⁠The order bars the administration from transferring money to the fund, reviewing claims, or distributing any payments while the case proceeds.

•⁠ ⁠U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema scheduled a June 12 hearing to consider whether to extend the pause as a coalition challenging the fund seeks a longer-lasting block.

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