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Trump Administration Steps Back From $1.8B DOJ “Weaponization” Compensation Fund Proposal


The Trump administration appears to be backing away from a proposed $1.8 billion Justice Department fund that would have compensated people Trump viewed as victims of government “weaponization.”

•⁠ ⁠The move comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the fund and following rare pushback from Senate Republicans, who threatened to join Democrats in opposing it.

•⁠ ⁠The Justice Department said it disagrees with the court ruling but will comply with it, while the White House is instead focusing on efforts to restart legislation funding ICE and Border Patrol operations.

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