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TEHILLIM: HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Yehuda Salomon Hospitalized In Critical Condition

HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Yehuda Salomon, the Mashgiach of Yeshivas Tiferes Yaakov in Gateshead, is hospitalized in critical condition and needs much Rachamei Shamayim.

HaRav Salomon suddenly collapsed on Shabbos while delivering his weekly shmuess in the yeshivah. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors determined that he had suffered a severe stroke accompanied by a serious brain bleed.

HaRav Salomon is the son of HaGaon HaRav Matisyahu Salomon, z’tl, the legendary mashgiach of Beth Medrash Govoha in Lakewood.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yaakov Yehuda ben Miriam.

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