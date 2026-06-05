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Federal Judge Blocks Trump-Era Immigration Restrictions on 39 Countries

A federal judge in Rhode Island struck down a Trump administration immigration policy that restricted immigrants from 39 countries from obtaining final decisions on asylum, work permits, green cards, and citizenship applications.

• U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell Jr. ruled that USCIS exceeded its legal authority, acted arbitrarily, and improperly justified the policy using national security concerns.

• The policy was implemented after last year’s shooting of two National Guard members and affected immigrants from countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

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