Treasury Sanctions Network Accused of Smuggling Iranian Fuel

The Treasury Department sanctioned a network accused of disguising Iranian LPG as Omani LPG and shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of fuel across South and East Asia.

• Treasury said Afghan national Sarbaz Abdul Zada and Turkish national Mohammad Shakol Mihandoust used front companies in the UAE and China to help move Iranian LPG while evading sanctions.

• The sanctions target multiple vessels and shipping companies accused of transporting millions of barrels of Iranian LPG, including the tankers MD 23, GLENDALE, AMIR GAS, GAS LAGOON, MILE, and GAZ GMS.

• Treasury also sanctioned Iranian exchange house Mehrdad Geramian Nik and Partners Company and its leadership, accusing them of moving hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of sanctioned Iranian banks.