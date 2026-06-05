Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Treasury Sanctions Network Accused of Smuggling Iranian Fuel

The Treasury Department sanctioned a network accused of disguising Iranian LPG as Omani LPG and shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of fuel across South and East Asia.

• Treasury said Afghan national Sarbaz Abdul Zada and Turkish national Mohammad Shakol Mihandoust used front companies in the UAE and China to help move Iranian LPG while evading sanctions.

• The sanctions target multiple vessels and shipping companies accused of transporting millions of barrels of Iranian LPG, including the tankers MD 23, GLENDALE, AMIR GAS, GAS LAGOON, MILE, and GAZ GMS.

• Treasury also sanctioned Iranian exchange house Mehrdad Geramian Nik and Partners Company and its leadership, accusing them of moving hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of sanctioned Iranian banks.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Decisive Blow”: Iran’s Supreme Leader-In-Hiding Declares Victory From Bunker As War’s Endgame Stalls

“No Jews Allowed”: German Hotel Under Criminal Investigation After Turning Away Israeli Family

$70 Billion, 3 Years, No Oversight: ICE Gets Everything It Wanted Through End Of Trump Presidency

MORE SECRET BASES: Israel Deployed Elite Forces to Azerbaijan, Operated Somaliland Base During Iran War

“We Could Get It Right Now”: Trump Claims US Can Take Iran’s Uranium Anytime He Wants

THANKS FOR NOTHING: Canada’s New Antisemitism Council Includes Terror Apologist, Anti-Israel Encampment Lawyer

Yair Lapid Vows to Legalize Toeiva “Marriages” Within First 100 Days of Next Israeli Government

MAILBAG: The Phone Call I Got As A Carpool Driver That Nobody Wants To Get

HASHGACHA PRATIS: Helicopter Crashes In Poland After Dropping Off Boro Park Yungerman In Kerestir [PHOTOS]

HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Were You Arrested Because You’re Sephardic? The Arrests Haven’t Even Started Yet” [SEE VIDEO]