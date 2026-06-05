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Trump Envoys Meet Nuclear Experts as Iran Talks Near Endgame

President Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner quietly traveled to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to meet with nuclear experts who could take part in future negotiations with Iran, Axios reports.

• The White House is preparing for possible nuclear talks if the sides reach a proposed 60-day MOU to extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, allow Iran to sell oil, and begin talks on its enriched uranium stockpile.

• Negotiators remain divided over how quickly Iran would down-blend its enriched uranium and when frozen Iranian funds would be released.

• U.S. officials said roughly 100 experts have been assembled for the talks, with sources describing the negotiations as being in their final stretch.

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