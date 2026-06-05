Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Wall Street Plunges as Strong Jobs Report Fuels Rate Hike Fears

Wall Street suffered its worst day in months Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

• The S&P 500 fell 2.64%, its worst day since October, while the Nasdaq dropped 4.18%, its worst day since April 2025. The Dow fell 695 points.

• The U.S. economy added 172,000 jobs in May, sharply beating expectations, while traders increased the odds of a Fed rate hike later this year to 43%, up from 26% a month ago.

• Tech stocks led the selloff after renewed concerns over AI spending, with Broadcom falling 7.92% and Meta dropping 5.5%. Bitcoin fell more than 5% below $60,000, and gold dropped more than 3.5%.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Decisive Blow”: Iran’s Supreme Leader-In-Hiding Declares Victory From Bunker As War’s Endgame Stalls

“No Jews Allowed”: German Hotel Under Criminal Investigation After Turning Away Israeli Family

$70 Billion, 3 Years, No Oversight: ICE Gets Everything It Wanted Through End Of Trump Presidency

MORE SECRET BASES: Israel Deployed Elite Forces to Azerbaijan, Operated Somaliland Base During Iran War

“We Could Get It Right Now”: Trump Claims US Can Take Iran’s Uranium Anytime He Wants

THANKS FOR NOTHING: Canada’s New Antisemitism Council Includes Terror Apologist, Anti-Israel Encampment Lawyer

Yair Lapid Vows to Legalize Toeiva “Marriages” Within First 100 Days of Next Israeli Government

MAILBAG: The Phone Call I Got As A Carpool Driver That Nobody Wants To Get

HASHGACHA PRATIS: Helicopter Crashes In Poland After Dropping Off Boro Park Yungerman In Kerestir [PHOTOS]

HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Were You Arrested Because You’re Sephardic? The Arrests Haven’t Even Started Yet” [SEE VIDEO]