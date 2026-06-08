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Scenes Emerge From Southern Lebanon After Israeli Airstrike on Ad-Doueir
June 8, 2026
11:40 am
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Netanyahu Says Israel Thwarted Iran’s Nuclear Threat, Warns of Forceful Response to Future Attacks
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