Israeli Smoking Rate Hits 20-Year High as Teen Vaping Surpasses Traditional Cigarettes



A new Israeli Health Ministry report found that 23.1% of Israel’s adult population smokes, the highest smoking rate recorded in roughly two decades.

For the first time, more Israeli teenagers reported trying e-cigarettes than traditional cigarettes. About 20% of students said they had tried e-cigarettes, compared to 19% who had tried regular cigarettes. Another 17% said they used an e-cigarette at least once during the past month.

The report found that 46.2% of adult Arab men smoke, about double the overall smoking rate. It also stated that smoking was linked to 12,386 deaths in Israel in 2022, including 894 deaths attributed to secondhand smoke.

Beginning in August 2026, Israel will require graphic health warnings on a range of smoking products in addition to existing text warnings. The Health Ministry is also advancing taxation, regulation, enforcement, and smoking-cessation initiatives aimed at reducing tobacco and nicotine use.