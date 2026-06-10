CENTCOM Says U.S. Forces Disabled Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman For Violating Iran Oil Blockade￼

CENTCOM announced that U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman late Monday night after it allegedly violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport Iranian oil.

According to CENTCOM, U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the engine room of the Palau-flagged M/T Settebello after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions from American forces. Since the blockade began on April 13, CENTCOM says it has disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 others, and allowed 42 humanitarian vessels to pass.