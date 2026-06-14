Draft U.S.-Iran Agreement Includes Ceasefire, Sanctions Relief, Release of Frozen Assets, and 60-Day Nuclear Negotiations Framework



Iranian media reports that a draft U.S.-Iran memorandum includes an immediate and permanent ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, a U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, and the lifting of the naval blockade with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

The draft includes the suspension of oil-related sanctions, restoration of Iran’s access to its revenues, the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets during a 60-day negotiation period, and $300 billion in reconstruction funding from the U.S. and its allies.

The 60-day talks would focus on Iran’s nuclear program and broader sanctions relief. Iran would reaffirm that it will not develop nuclear weapons under the NPT, while missile programs and Iran’s support for regional allied groups would be excluded from the negotiations. The draft calls for a monitoring mechanism and eventual UN Security Council endorsement of a final agreement.