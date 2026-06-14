Iran Says Sanctions Relief, Nuclear Talks, and Economic Reconstruction to Be Negotiated During 60-Day Agreement Period

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says the lifting of all sanctions on Iran, including primary and secondary sanctions as well as Security Council and Board of Governors resolutions, will be among the issues negotiated during the 60-day period. He added that all sanctions will be lifted if a final agreement is reached.

Gharibabadi said the nuclear issue will also be negotiated during the 60 days. He added that reconstruction and economic development will be discussed during that period and that the mechanism for both will be finalized.