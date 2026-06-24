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LOSS FOR BALTIMORE: Frum State Sen. Dalya Attar Loses Re-Election

Frum Maryland State Sen. Dalya Attar has lost her re-election, marking a significant loss for Baltimore’s Orthodox Jewish community. Attar, the first Orthodox Jewish woman ever elected to the Maryland State Senate, was defeated after a hard-fought campaign that supporters say was marred by anti-Semitic rhetoric and attacks.

Known for her accessibility and tireless advocacy on behalf of her constituents, Attar earned widespread respect across the community for her years of dedicated public service. Despite a strong turnout effort from Baltimore’s frum community, she fell short in her re-election bid.

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