‘JUST WRONG’: NYC Mayor de Blasio Blasts Cuomo Over Covid Cluster Zone Revelations -[VIDEO]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo over recent revelations that Covid cluster zones determined by the governor were not based on health metrics, but were rather arbitrarily imposed by Cuomo, regardless of the situation on the ground.

De Blasio tore into Cuomo when asked by veteran Hamodia reporter Reuvain Borchardt whether the city’s refusal to publicly release the health metrics as per the request of frum community officials was supported by the mayor or not.

“We thought that the approach that we were taking was the clearest approach. I was confused and confounded by the zones the state created. They were somehow self-created geographical units, when we were working from well recognized geography, and we thought it made so much more sense to just take what we knew and work from that,” de Blasio said.

“You hit the nail on the head that, unfortunately, at that point, with that governor, if the city did something – no matter how good or how effective – the state had to do it some different way,” he continued, declining to call former Governor Cuomo by name.

“We knew that people were being told not to talk to us, because we couldn’t get answers from them – that’s how we knew. And that’s just wrong,” de Blasio added. “It was a global pandemic. It was wrong that professionals were not really allowed to talk to [other] professionals and get the kind of answers that would protect people’s health.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)