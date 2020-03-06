Every Day From Purim Through Pesach: Rav Gamliel Rabinovitch Will Daven 30 Days For All The Donors To Kupas Zichron Moshe





This year due to the unfortunate growth of the needy in Zichron Moshe, Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz is taking an unusual step, and will hold a special tefillah every day, for all the donors and their families to Kupas Zichron Moshe of $180 or more.

Your donation will ensure that all the families in Zichron Moshe will be able to come to the Seder with the bare necessities, and be able to experience a simchas yom tov.

Kupas Zichron Moshe was established over 10 years ago by Rav Aaron Nimerovsky, to assist the needy families in the Zichron Moshe neighborhood inYerushalayim with Shabbos and YomTov expenses.Today, over 350 families are benefiting from thekupah, with an enormous disbursement in Chodesh Nissan to cover the steep costs of Yom Tov.







