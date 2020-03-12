Over 1500 Sign Up To Join Together With 18,000 Women And Make Miracles Happen

Sponsored Content





Bonei Olam’s new “V’zakeini” initiative harnesses the unique power that Jewish women possess while lighting their Shabbos candles.

The cost of IVF treatment for a couple is $18,000, an amount that is too costly for many people, who are unfortunately turned down by Bonei Olam due to a lack of funds to cover the necessary procedures.

Through the “V’zakeini” initiative, a pool of 18,000 women will be donating $1 at candle-lighting time every Friday afternoon.

This will allow an additional 52 couples to receive the treatments they so desperately need over the next year. Together with the heartfelt tefillos recited by the 18,000 women at hadlokas neiros, these couples will iy”H merit to see the fulfillment of their dream: their very own child.

Of course, every one of us would, if we could, provide the full $18,000 for a couple in need. But this amount is beyond the reach of most of us. The “V’zakeini” initiative allows us to provide the funds by joining together as a rabim, as a united tzibbur.

