An Event Like Kiryat Sefer Has Never Seen Before!





Kesser Yitnu Lecha: Historic Dinner Marks 25 Years since Founding of Kiryat Sefer and Mosdos Beis Abba

Mosdos Beis Abba to host historic Benefit Dinner on the eve of 26 Kislev, the second night of Chanukah * Guests of honor include the city’s Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivos * Stirring musical production by Neshama Choir featuring Moti Steinmetz and child soloist Moti Greenbaum accompanied by Ruvi Banet and his orchestra * Event to feature gala Siyum Hashas and Siyum Maseches Eiruvin * Maran Sar HaTorah Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a extends heartfelt brachah to all Campaign Donors: “They and their children should merit that their hearts shall open in Torah, and they will engage in it with comfort and nachas” * Donors who contribute over $2,000 are invited to attend V’zakeinu L’gadel, a special tefillah event in the Kanievsky home * To purchase Dinner tickets and donate, call *9047 now!

Excitement peaks in Kiryat Sefer as residents eagerly anticipate the historic dinner which will take place on the eve of the 26th of Kislev, the second night of Chanukah, in the Achuza Hall in Modi’in Illit. The Benefit Dinner, which will be attended by leading gedolei Yisrael shlit”a and up to 700 guests, pays tribute to the outstanding contribution of Mosdos Beis Abba to the Torah world throughout the past 25 years. Founded a quarter-century ago by Hagaon Harav Aharon Dovid Freund shlit”a, Mosdos Beis Abba was the very first kollel to open its doors in Kiryat Sefer-Modi’in Illit and remains the city’s premier mosdos Torah.

Donors who a sum of $1,000 or more to Beis Abba are invited to attend the Benefit Dinner which will feature a gala banquet lichvodah shel Torah and talmidei chachamim. In the course of the evening, Kollel members will celebrate a siyum on Maseches Eiruvin, and other Kollel members who concluded Shas in the framework of the Daf Yomi will celebrate a Siyum Hashas.

Dinner guests shall enjoy a festive banquet with musical accompaniment by Ruvi Banet and his orchestra and a spectacular performance by Moti Steinmetz and the Neshama Choir featuring child soloist Moti Greenbaum. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., before the doors open to the Reception Hall, there will be a special exhibit presenting an overview of the history and Torah of Kiryat Sefer since its inception. The exhibit will feature photos and documents from the city’s early years along with video documentaries that convey the inseparable story of Mosdos Beis Abba and Kiryat Sefer.

The evening’s program also includes a special video presentation by Mosdos Beis Abba, a review of the Kollel’s history and advancements throughout the years and a breathtaking song composed especially in honor of this event which marks 25 years since the founding of the city and Mosdos Beis Abba. The Dinner itself is a sign of recognition and gratitude to Hashem for the miracles and wonders that He performed “bayamim hahem, bazman hazeh” throughout a quarter-century of Torah in Kiryat Sefer.

In the course of the evening, a Raffle will be held, allowing all donors to win double: The first reward, which is truly unsurpassed, is the brachah of Maran Sar HaTorah Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, and the second reward comprises over 600 valuable raffle prizes, with the Grand Prize being a new car. The Beis Abba Raffle will take place on Zos Chanukah, one week after the Benefit Dinner marking 25 years to the founding of Kiryat Sefer and Mosdos Beis Abba.

In addition, donors who contribute a sum of $2,000 or more will be privileged to attend V’zakeinu L’gadel, a historic tefillah event in the home of Maran Sar HaTorah Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, in the course of which all guests will daven for their children’s success in Torah and yiras Shamayim.

As most readers will recall, an inspiring event took place several weeks ago, in the home of Maran Sar HaTorah Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a, in the presence of gedolei Yisrael, members of Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and roshei yeshivos, as the Kesser Yitnu Emergency Campaign was launched on behalf of Mosdos Beis Abba.

Apprised of the institution’s dire financial state and affirming his support for Mosdos Beis Abba, Harav Chaim shlit”a issued a krias kodesh and heartfelt appeal to all residents of Kiryat Sefer stating that “The wealth of Torah that characterizes our city today is, indeed, owing to the efforts and dedication of those early pioneers who united to build the first beis medrash and kollel in the city, and obviously, the physical growth of a city is rooted in its spiritual foundations.”

The letter subsequently stated, “Our city and all our residents thus owe a profound debt of gratitude to Kollel Beis Abba which glorifies our City of Torah and is the spiritual meeting place of hundreds of avreichim who engage daily in Torah and avodas Hashem within its hallowed halls. They all fall under the category of ‘talmidei chachamim who are called bana’im, builders,’ as written, ‘Al tikri banayich ela bonayich, do not call your sons but your builder,’ upholding our city with the force of their toil in Torah.”

The letter concludes with Harav Chaim’s heartfelt brachah to all donors and supporters: “Certainly those who take part in this great mitzvah shall be rewarded with infinite brachos, and the merits of Torah and supporting talmidei chachamim will safeguard you, your family and all your loved ones. May your heart and the hearts of your children open vast to the beauty and wisdom of Torah, to engage in it and acquire it with peace of mind and nachas always!”

Residents of Modi’in Illit daven and anticipate the success of the Kesser Yitnu Campaign which will benefit a sacred institution that sowed seeds of Torah and yiras Shamayim with mesirus nefesh in Kiryat Sefer since its inception, ingrained profound aspiration and desire in the city’s residents to know Torah, and cultivated a new generation of talmidei chachamim and gedolei Yisrael.







