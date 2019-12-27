A Father of 5 from Flatbush, and his 1 Chance to Live – PLEASE READ.





Rabbi Royi Gabay, a father of 5 children, and the Rabbi of Menuchat Shalom (Azrad) Synagogue is a beloved fixture of the Flatbush community who has influenced the lives of hundreds of people for the better.

6 months ago, a tumor was discovered on Rabbi Gabay’s neck. After a battery of tests and procedures, the 33-year-old rabbi was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC). The doctors stated that it is crucial to begin proton radiation treatments immediately, saying that a 6-week regiment on the treatments is needed to save his life.

Click here to donate to a commission free fund for this campaign

One specific treatment, which has been denied twice by Insurance is what’s needed to save his life. The cost of the treatments runs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. With associated expenses, the total medical and personal cost will run close to $500,000.

He is now in a struggle for his life, facing the curable brutal illness, Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, for which he desperately needs costly treatments that are not covered by insurance. Our help is needed to keep this dear Rabbi alive and allow him to heal and return to his holy work.

Doctors are optimistic that the treatments have a high chance of success, and they are confident that after the six weeks of radiation, he will be able to return to his usual routine of teaching and helping others. However, the costs must be covered before the lifesaving treatments can begin.

Please respond generously to help save this dynamic and loving young rabbi’s life!

