New Album featured @ the Metlife Siyum Hashas – בשמחת התורה





Inspired by and in honor of the Siyum Hashas, Mordechai composed a brand new album with original timeless Simchas Torah songs that will Be”H uplift your heart and soul.

A month ago, song #1 was released – A beautiful freilach tune for “Kad Yasvun” which was also played on Sunday at the Chazak Siyum Hashas in Queens NY.

The songs on this album reflect Mordechai’s unique artistic talent, deeply influenced by his love of Torah. His signature style can’t be missed, a flavorful blend of classic taste with contemporary style.

B’simchas HaTorah

Produced By: Hillel Kapnick @ Uptop Studios (Monsey, NY)

Composed & Performed By: Mordechai Salzer

Available at your local Judaica store, MostlyMusic.com, or download Here.

The 10th song – “Lesayem” was played last week at the Metlife Siyum Hashas shortly before Mincha.

For those of you with a keen ear will note a simliarity between this ‘Lesayem’ song composed months ago, and Yossi Green’s Hadran song which was also just released this week – at the words “ללמוד וללמד לשמור ולעשות”. As they say ‘Great minds think alike’!

אלבום חדש ״בשמחת התורה״ לכבוד סיום הש״ס העולמי \ שמחת תורה

עיבוד והפקה: הלל קאפניק

לחן: מרדכי זלצר

✉ zemerone@gmail.com







