A Few Hours Left: Raising $500,000 for BMG of Eretz Yisrael!





Bais Medrash Govoha of Eretz Yisroel, known to many as ‘Lakewood East’, is a very unique and exceptional Makom Torah.

The Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Yaakov Eliezer Schwartzman Shlita, established this bastion of Torah excellence almost 40 years ago with a singular goal and mission: To develop true Bnei Torah imbued with Ahavas Hatorah, in the footsteps of his illustrious grandfather, Moreinu Rav Aharon Kotler Zt”l.

In the over three and a half decades since its inception, the Yeshiva has developed over 2,500 Talmidim who have dedicated their lives to Torah Lishmah and to spreading the royalty of Torah life to their own families and communities, far and wide.

The Yeshiva is comprised of American and Israeli Bochurim and Yungeleit. Each and every Talmid is treated as a treasured individual by the Rosh Yeshiva, Rebbeim and Mashgichim. The Rosh Yeshiva Shlita constantly emphasizes how the Rebbeim in the Yeshiva are like fathers, the Mashgichim are like mothers, and how he is like a grandfather to each Talmid. This is not just a manner of speech; this is truly how the Yeshiva operates, treating each Talmid as the only Talmid.

The Yeshiva currently finds itself in a dire financial situation, and has launched a campaign to raise $500,000 to help the Rosh Yeshiva Shlita alleviate some of the heavy burdens that fall on his shoulders.

