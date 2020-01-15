Listen to This Amazing & Strong Mother’s Message For You





A look into the diary of a young woman whose second child has sent her on an unexpected journey of pain, fear, and determination.

September 15, 2019 – 7am

I am in labor, things are picking up speed, and the time has come for us to go to the hospital to meet our second child! We know from scans that she will be a little girl. We are so excited to meet our princess, and to introduce her to her older brother.

Hours later, the moment has finally arrived – We hear her cry. She is here! Rather than handing me the baby right away, I hear the nurses whispering to each other. The doctor takes the baby somewhere to look at her. It’s my worst nightmare: Something is wrong. They tell me she has a severe cleft palate.

I know the truth: This is the beginning of a long journey that will change my life forever.

October 8, 2019 – 3am

I am up in the middle of the night with Nechami again. The soft glow of the nightlight fills the room. I look into her gorgeous little brown eyes, and stroke her soft brown hair. She is in pain because she is hungry and can’t eat. My heart breaks into a million pieces.

“I’m sorry, Nechami, I’m so sorry,” I whisper through tears. She cries herself to sleep. Finally, she is asleep.

November 7th, 2019 – 11am

We left the meeting with the Rav. He said that we have to fly to America for surgery if we want Nechami to be free from pain and to live a normal life. That seems like a world away. The procedure costs $50,000, which is another way of saying – It’s impossible.

I look down at Chami in her stroller. For you, princess, we will do the impossible.

December 20th, 2019 – 10:15am

I can’t believe it. We’ve been in every office in town but they can’t help us cover this procedure. Don’t they know her life hinges on it? We even went to meet with the deputy Health Minister for the entire country, but they say there is nothing we can do. There must be something we can do.

December 23rd, 2019 – 10:45pm

Today we filmed a video asking people for help. It seems like such a longshot. Won’t people just laugh at us? Turn away? Will it be hard for them to see Nechami’s face? I see her beauty but others won’t even look at her. Is she to live the rest of her life this way? Please, Hashem, please save my baby. And please bless those who help me save her.

Nechami Chazan is a four month old baby living in Bnei Brak, whose severe cleft palate fills her days with pain and struggle. Her parents Chani & Aryeh have been advised by rabbanim to fly to America to receive surgery which could change her life completely. Money is being urgently raised to help them to afford it.

