PHOTOS: Cutting The Ribbon With Class

“We make no apologies for setting high standards.”
The bar has officially been raised.
The Waterfront, an adult day healthcare center, celebrated a white glove ribbon cutting amidst much pomp and ceremony.
Amongst the attendees were Congressman Kalman Yeger and other influential politicians and celebrity entertainers. An introduction to the new era of senior daycare was an occasion that they were hard-pressed to miss.
The crowds were entranced by the quality of the entertainment and the standards of the event. Shalom Lemer’s sweet voice rang out, Marc Garfinkel’s illusionary tactics enraptured, and the offerings of SoHo Platters were a feast for the eye and an explosion for the palate.
The Waterfront did not disappoint in any aspect.
If the ribbon cutting event is any indication to the facility’s standards, the members in their care are in superior hands.
It was a mere introduction to the caliber of amenities, programs and medical service The Waterfront is offering to their clients.
The Waterfront Stands Out
The Waterfront is a medical model built through insurance. It is unlike any senior program that New York has ever encountered. It’s a facility where only one thing matters:
Standards.
Program Standards
The itinerary prepared for the seniors should be a reflection of the respect we have for them. It should acknowledge their intelligence and inspire their creativity.
Bingo and crafts wouldn’t cut it for Waterfront. Instead, our seniors enjoy:
- Educational lectures
- Nutrition classes
- Zumba classes
- Horticultural therapy
- Scenic outings
There’s more. A lot more.
Amenity Standards
At a time of life where wellbeing is crucial, the comfort of the seniors should take high priority. The Waterfront anticipates their clients’ needs even before they can articulate them.
- Exercise room
- Spa Treatments
- Spacious outdoor grounds
- Gourmet breakfast and lunch
Care Standards
We know seniors. We understand seniors. We cater to seniors. Ultimately, it’s the standard of care that matters most. Waterfront delivers on what matters most.
- On site medical staff
- On site dietician
- Physical, occupational and speech therapy
- Medication management
- Chronic disease management
- Health monitoring and education
- Mental health services
- Nutritional assessments
- Caregiver support and education
At The Waterfront, the senior in your life will be the priority of ours.
Come see for yourself.
Schedule your private tour today.
