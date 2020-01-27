PHOTOS: Cutting The Ribbon With Class

Sponsored Content





“We make no apologies for setting high standards.”

The bar has officially been raised.

The Waterfront, an adult day healthcare center, celebrated a white glove ribbon cutting amidst much pomp and ceremony.

Amongst the attendees were Congressman Kalman Yeger and other influential politicians and celebrity entertainers. An introduction to the new era of senior daycare was an occasion that they were hard-pressed to miss.

The crowds were entranced by the quality of the entertainment and the standards of the event. Shalom Lemer’s sweet voice rang out, Marc Garfinkel’s illusionary tactics enraptured, and the offerings of SoHo Platters were a feast for the eye and an explosion for the palate.

The Waterfront did not disappoint in any aspect.

If the ribbon cutting event is any indication to the facility’s standards, the members in their care are in superior hands.

It was a mere introduction to the caliber of amenities, programs and medical service The Waterfront is offering to their clients.

The Waterfront Stands Out

The Waterfront is a medical model built through insurance. It is unlike any senior program that New York has ever encountered. It’s a facility where only one thing matters:

Standards.

Program Standards

The itinerary prepared for the seniors should be a reflection of the respect we have for them. It should acknowledge their intelligence and inspire their creativity.

Bingo and crafts wouldn’t cut it for Waterfront. Instead, our seniors enjoy:

Educational lectures

Nutrition classes

Zumba classes

Horticultural therapy

Scenic outings

There’s more. A lot more.

Amenity Standards

At a time of life where wellbeing is crucial, the comfort of the seniors should take high priority. The Waterfront anticipates their clients’ needs even before they can articulate them.

Exercise room

Spa Treatments

Spacious outdoor grounds

Gourmet breakfast and lunch

Care Standards

We know seniors. We understand seniors. We cater to seniors. Ultimately, it’s the standard of care that matters most. Waterfront delivers on what matters most.

On site medical staff

On site dietician

Physical, occupational and speech therapy

Medication management

Chronic disease management

Health monitoring and education

Mental health services

Nutritional assessments

Caregiver support and education

At The Waterfront, the senior in your life will be the priority of ours.

Come see for yourself.

Schedule your private tour today.

Contact:

Chana Lesches

929-457-5407

CLesches@TheWaterfrontADHC.com

https://www.thewaterfrontadhc.com/







