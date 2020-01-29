A Community in Tatters, Bravely Pushing Forward.

Sponsored Content





The horrific tragedy which took place last month in Greenville, NJ, has left behind a devastated community who is struggling to pick up the pieces. In one senseless act of hatred, two souls were so brutally ripped away from this world. The traumatic episode and the proximity to the innocent children have affected young and old alike.

The residents of Greenville, NJ, have all made the drastic move to live there for one reason only; and that is so they can have a home. Not looking for extravagant standards, but instead settled for the minimum, which is a basic house at an affordable price. A place they can call home without going into debt.

To establish a new Jewish community was going to be tough, but for those willing to sacrifice and take the first step, the future looked bright. Hard work, sweat, and toil were necessary from day one, but in a short while, the positive results became evident. Nowadays, Greenville is a strong community and growing at a steady rate.

However, last month’s shooting has left the community reeling. Although it is an occurrence that could have happened anywhere, for them, it had terrible consequences. The community which does not yet have unshakable foundations has taken an enormous hit and now faces an uphill battle to try to re-establish peace and harmony in their beloved city.

Therefore, they are moving forward with determination by building a new community center that will house the Shul, Mikvah, and Talmud Torah. This will show the world and, more importantly, their community that they are there to stay.

In the next few days, a campaign to help raise funds for the new community center will be live. You can donate by following this link to help Greenville flourish in the face of adversity.

The future of a Jewish community is at a crossroads, and it is in your hands to ensure our success.

