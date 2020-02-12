Liska Rebbe Conducts Tu B’shvat Tisch in Toms River at home of Reb Shloimy Erenthal

The Liska Rebbe conducted the Tu B’shvat Tish on Sunday night at the home of Reb Shloimy Erenthal in Toms River.

Multitudes of residents from Toms River and Lakewood participated and basked in the warmth of the divrei torah delivered by the Rebbe who shared insights on the auspicious day and the traditional sherayim of fruits.

The Tish featured the participation of Toms River rabbonim including HaRav Zalmen Gifter – Rov of Khal Nesivos Mordechai of Toms River, HaRavYechiel Malek – Rov of Kahal Levov of Toms River – Sgan Menahel of the Igud Harabanim, HaRav Yitzchok Mitnick – Founder of “Our Place”, HaRav Akiva Schreiber – Rov Khal D’Sharei Simcha of Lakewood.