Watch: Dr. Zev Zelenko endorses United for Protection campaign

Dr. Zev Zelenko is a frum doctor who treats the community of Kiryas Yoel. Now he is at the center of the world’s attention due to his novel treatment of patients with Covid-19 using the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. After publicizing his encouraging results in a short video, officials from the Trump administration, as well as officials from Israel, Russia, Ukraine, and Brazil reached out to him to learn more about his treatment plan. Thousands of patients have reportedly seen dramatic improvement from his work.

It is no exaggeration to say that Dr. Zelenko is the most famous frum doctor in the world.

With his newfound influence, Dr Zelenko is also encouraging Jews of every background to join together in a spiritual agenda against the virus. In a short video shared to Whatsapp groups, Zelenko says that aside from the human effort to find a viable cure for the virus, the Jewish people have the responsibility of making a “vessel” to contain Hashem’s granting of a cure in the physical realm.

The unity created by each Jew joining in the Miracle Sefer Torah, a grassroots project aimed at bringing the Jewish world together in one Sefer Torah, is an act that can serve as the receptacle and inspiration for Hashem’s granting of a complete cure for the insidious virus.

In today’s environment of severe isolation, come together to display the power of our unity to Hashem. Acquire a letter in history, and share with your fellow Jew.

