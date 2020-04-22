New Video: Rabbi Pesach Krohn Discusses The Covid-19 Death Of Rabbi Avrohom Yitzchok Cohen, 55

Sponsored Content





Save a Family of 12 Yesomim. Seven who are single.

Avrohom Yitzchok Cohen a noted Askon is the Bensonhurst community was niftar at the young age of 55 due to the Corona Virus. He was part of the closenit community for over 30 years. First and foremost he was an ehrlich Talmid Chochom who worked extremely hard to provide for his family. They never needed much, living frugally, but now their primary breadwinner was so suddenly taken from them. Three weeks ago he was a healthy and loyal father and now their whole world was turned around and they must face life without him. He was a Talmid Chochom who always tried to learn as much as possible, but never called attention to himself. He was zoche to leave over 12 children, having married off the first five. He left an almonah and 7 single yesomim, the youngest only 4 years old.

Who will provide for the almonah?

Who will provide for the yesomim?

Who will make the little 4 year old boys Bar Mitzvah and marry off the 7 yesomim?

It will be all of Klal Yisroel united.

Because Avroham Yitzchok was a korban in this mageifa for all of Klal Yisroel, and now Klal Yisroel has to be there for the family!

Join us now in establishing the desperately needed funds for the family, so the almonah who has to raise all 7 children herself and marry them off will at least have the financial ability to do so.

Please donate generously.

