The Hass Family Home Shattered! Their Mother Lost To Covid-19, Leaves Husband And 10 Children

Sponsored Content





Mrs. Nechama Hass A”H, was Niftar on Sunday night from COVID-19 – leaving her bereaved husband and 10 children. She was a dedicated partner to the many causes for which her husband advocated. Everyone in Lakewood is familiar with R’ Naftali Hass and the causes he champions. From collecting from every chosson their due for the Lakewood community mikva, the various tzedaka and communal endeavors of the Westgate kehilla, to the Lakewood Cheder, R’ Naftali and Mrs. Hass are credited with helping so many.

CLICK TO DONATE NOW!

She leaves behind her husband and wonderful family of 10 children ranging in age from 4 to 19. She is also survived by her parents Rabbi and Mrs. Moshe Englander, the menahel of Ner Yisroel of Toronto, and her six brothers and two sisters. We can now repay her dedication and kindness. Help the family who always stands ready to help others.

If you would like to mail a check

Yeshivath Radin

12 Kletsk Hill Rd

Lakewood, NJ 08701

Fund is under auspices of the local askonim (listed below) in conjunction with Rabbi Yosef Zimbal, Rov of Westgate.

Shneur Barash

Menashe Frankel

Uri Kahanow

Hillel Londinski

Avi Motechin

Zalmy Sorotzkin

Gershy Tress

Moshe Tress

Yossi Tress

Avi Verschleiser

Noshi Zelikovitz







