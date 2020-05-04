Public Announcement: Attention Flatbush And Boro Park Residents

Sponsored Content





Brooklyn residents can now easily get their COVID-19 Antibody testing in a large and convenient medical center in the heart of Flatbush.

Rambam Family Health in conjunction with the reputable Sherman Abrams Labs, is now performing FDA authorized COVID-19 Antibody Testing.

Call 718-942-3888 to schedule an appointment or walk right in anytime between 8AM and 5PM to be tested.

Rambam Family Health is located at 1122 Chestnut Avenue right off Coney Island and Avenue M.

At the same time, Rambam is also offering their acclaimed TelHealth & TeleDentistry Service via phone 718-942-3888 Get everything from a diagnosis to a prescription, from the comfort of your own home. Most Insurances are Accepted.

*Authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in conjunction with COVID-19 Respiratory Virus Profile testing. Bloodwork will be processed through the reputable Sherman Abrams Laboratory and is covered by insurance. All NYS COVID-19 regulations apply irrespective of test results. The safety of our patients is our priority and proper precautions and adherence to social distancing will be enforced







