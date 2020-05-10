Final Touches Put to Campaign Benefiting Hatzalahs

Sponsored Content





In 48 hours Avraham Fried will storm the stage with his signature smile and kick off a full day of celebration, gratitude, and giving, benefiting all Hatzalahs in North America. But, as the new normal dictates, there will be no live audience. He and the onslaught of fifteen stars who will sing their hearts out throughout the day of Lag Baomer will be streaming live over the internet and the telephone.

It’s all about maximum exposure to elicit maximum participation, explains Shloime Greenwald of United for Protection, the organizers of Hatzalah-Thon Live.

“We are putting everything we have into promoting this concert and fundraiser so that every community Hatzalah gets the recognition and support they deserve,” Greenwald said.

The idea for a 24-hour campaign including every Hatzalah in North America was proposed by United for Protection to Central Hatzalah in the aftermath of the Miracle Sefer Torah, which united over 300,000 Jews in the writing of a Torah, and which produced a sizable donation to Hatzalah.

The concept was then pitched to individual Hatzalahs who all mobilized and joined in a matter of days.

“The power of a unified front, of all Hatzalahs raising much-needed funds on the same day, will capture the attention of the Jewish world,” said Berel Junik, also of United for Protection. “The hope is that the attention turns into real tangible support for our community heroes,” he continued.

The concert will be streaming at Unitedforprotection.com and on the phone by calling (855) 910-0232.

The following is a list (alphabetical order) of all participating Hatzalahs:

Baltimore, Boro Park, Catskills, Chicago, Crown Heights, Dallas, Detroit, Flatbush, Houston, Hudson County, Hatzolah Air, Jersey Shore, Kiryas Tosh, Lakewood, Los Angeles, Lower East Side, Middlesex County, Mill Basin/Canarsie, Monroe/Kiryas Yoel, Monsey, Montreal, New Square, Passaic/Clifton, Philadelphia, Queens, Riverdale, Rockaways/Nassau County, Seagate, South Florida, Staten Island, Toronto, Upper East Side, Waterbury, Washington Heights, West Side, Williamsburg.

Performers:

Avraham Fried. Mordechai Shapiro. Benny Friedman. Lipa Schmeltzer. Shmueli Ungar. Chazon Meir Helfgot. Gad Elbaz. Shulem Lemmer. 8th Day Band. Baruch Levine. Eli Marcus. Uncle Moishy. Boruch Sholom Blesofsky. Mitzvah Boulevard. Freilach Orchestra. Shira Choir.

Hosted by:

Hosted by:

Sam Stern. Yoely Lebovitz. Modi Rosenfeld. Rabbi Simon Jacobson.








