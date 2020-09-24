Video: Kaparos online now + Free Tefillah in Amuka, Berditchev & Kosel through Yad L’Achim

Please take 27 seconds to read this (and watch the video).Thank you so so much for your ongoing support!
Please share with your friends & family so they they can JOIN this historic tefillah (for free) right before YOM KIPPUR (In Amuka, the Kosel & R’ Levy Yitzchak of Berditchev!) CLICK HERE
🐔 you can also perform Kaparos online – CLICK HERE
(No cost to join and submit names for tefillah – see Yad L’Achim’s website for details – CLICK HERE)
CLICK HERE TO Watch rescued women tell their life story
Before the Final Day of Judgment, Merit the Special
TEFILLAH in BERDITCHEV, AMUKA & THE KOSEL for A Gmar Chasima Tova
& All Personal Requests – FREE TO JOIN
(SHIDDUCHIM, Parnassah, Children, Health, and All Personal Requests)
By Talmidei Chachamim from Tzfas (Safed)
And fulfill the rare mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim, rescuing Jewish women & children trapped in villages through Yad L’Achim
ON EREV YOM KIPPUR!!!
Enter Yom Kippur knowing you helped rescue Hashem’s children trapped in Arab villages – what a zechus (merit) !
JOIN THE MANY WHOSE PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED AFTER LAST YEAR’S TEFILLAH!
Click HERE Or On The Image Below To Submit Your Names Or Call 1-866-923-5224 or visit WWW.YADLACHIM.ORG
Click HERE Or On The Image Above To Submit Your Names Or Call 1-866-923-5224 Or Visit WWW.YADLACHIM.ORG