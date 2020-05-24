Today: Watch Mentalist and Magician Marc Garfinkel in Online Magic Show; New Tricks!

Sponsored Content





Acclaimed magician & mentalist Marc Garfinkel will be giving a LIVE MIND READING MAGIC SHOW online on today @2pm EST.

Access to the show is only $10 for an entire family! Children (and adults) will be thoroughly entertained and amazed! Experience never-before-seen magic tricks, and a portion of every ticket purchased will go to Tzedakah to help victims of Corona.

A few lucky people will have the chance to call in to the show and have their mind read. Plus, the show will be recorded so you can rewatch it later.

If you have seen Marc before, you want to see him again. If you haven’t, then this is your chance!

